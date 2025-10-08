* × Change Settings

Indus Echoes

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 11th October 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2026
?
new Indus Echoes poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 11th October 2025 view the list.

Directed by:

Rahul Aijaz

Written by:

Rahul Aijaz

Produced by:

Shamoon Abbasi, Rahul Aijaz, Zaid Aziz, Nisar Baloch, Tanveer Hossain, Kamran Jawaid, Akhtiar Ali Kalwar, Murtaza Kharani, Shahbaz Ali Khaskheli, Jazib Memon, Tasneem Ahmed Memon and Vajdaan Shah

Starring:

Ansaar Mahar, Samina Seher and Vajdaan Shah

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Sindhi

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Indus Echoes explores the relationship between humans and the great Indus River through five stories set on, across and around the Indus.

Indus Echoes Cast

Ansaar Mahar

Ansaar Mahar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Indus Echoes

Samina Seher

Samina Seher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Indus Echoes

Vajdaan Shah

Vajdaan Shah headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Indus Echoes

