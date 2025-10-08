* × Change Settings

Chikkar

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 11th October 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2026
?
new Chikkar poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 11th October 2025 view the list.

Directed by:

Zaheer Uddin Ahmed

Written by:

Zaheer Uddin Ahmed

Produced by:

Zaheer Uddin Ahmed, Armughan Hassan, Hamza Imam and Ali Shujaat

Starring:

Saleem Mairaj, Faryal Mehmood, Usman Mukhtar, Adnan Shah, Nausheen Shah and Ushna Shah

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

Urdu

Runtime:

2 hours 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the wake of a horrific crime in Diyalpur, Punjab, authorities are propelled into action. SSP Sarmad Zaman, an ambitious officer, is assigned to the case and he vows to bring justice to Neelam, the victim. But his investigation leads him into an ugly, twisted web of lies and deceit as he finds himself close to uncovering a conspiracy with dire institutional conseque... Read all.

Reviews

Chikkar Cast

