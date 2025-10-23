* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Game

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st November 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2026
?
Game poster
Contains very strong language, strong threat, drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Game is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

John Minton

Written by:

Geoff Barrow, Marc Bessant, John Minton and Rob G Williams

Produced by:

Geoff Barrow

Starring:

Marc Bessant and Jason Williamson

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A thriller set during the '90s British rave scene, where two men, one a thief and one a poacher, must use their wits to survive.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Game is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Game.

Game Cast

Marc Bessant

Marc Bessant headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Game

Jason Williamson

Jason Williamson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Game

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 15:53 23rd October 2025