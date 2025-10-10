* × Change Settings

Madhaniyan

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st October 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2026
?
new Madhaniyan poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:pre-production

Directed by:

Nav Bajwa

Written by:

Nav Bajwa

Produced by:

Amitoj Garg

Starring:

Neeru Bajwa, Poonam Dhillon, Raj Dhaliwal, Nirmal Rishi, Dev Kharoud and Seema Kaushal

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

Unknown
Madhaniyan Cast

Neeru Bajwa

Neeru Bajwa headshot

Date of Birth:

26 August 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Madhaniyan

Poonam Dhillon

Poonam Dhillon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Madhaniyan

Raj Dhaliwal

Raj Dhaliwal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Madhaniyan

Nirmal Rishi

Nirmal Rishi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

MadhaniyanNikka Zaildar 4

Dev Kharoud

Dev Kharoud headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Madhaniyan

Seema Kaushal

Seema Kaushal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Madhaniyan

