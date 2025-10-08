* × Change Settings

Mitski: The Land

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 22nd October 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2026
?
new Mitski: The Land poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Grant James

Produced by:

Grant James, Ben Levin, Mitski and Dalton Sim

Starring:

Mitski

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A concert documentary of Mitski's performance of her record 'The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We' that was at Atlanta's Fox Theatre in 2024.

Reviews

Mitski: The Land Cast

Mitski

Mitski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mitski: The Land

Recommendations

Last update was at 15:07 8th October 2025