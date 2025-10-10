* × Change Settings

Wisdom of Happiness

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 19th October 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2026
?
new Wisdom of Happiness poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 19th October 2025 view the list.

Directed by:

Philip Delaquis and Barbara Miller

Written by:

Philip Delaquis and Barbara Miller

Produced by:

Tashi Albertini-Kaiser, Tobias Asch, Philip Delaquis, Richard Gere, Walo Kamm, Hanspeter Maurer-Adotsang, Monlam Maurer-Adotsang, Oren Moverman and Anette Werenfels

Starring:

The Dalai Lama

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dalai Lama, talks directly to camera about inner peace, happiness, and potential for peaceful, happy 21st century.

Reviews

Wisdom of Happiness Cast

The Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wisdom of Happiness

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:55 10th October 2025