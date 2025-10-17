* × Change Settings

I Was a Teenage Sex Pistol

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 23rd October 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2026
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Nick Mead and Andre Relis

Produced by:

Joe Escalante, Glen Matlock, Nick Mead, Stephen Nemeth, Jijo Reed, Andre Relis, Jessica Russo and Chad A. Verdi

Starring:

Clem Burke, Cheetah Chrome, Paul Cook, Joe Escalante, Tracii Guns, Debbie Harry, Billy Idol, Alan Jones, Kenney Jones and Steve Jones

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Experience the Pistols' rise to global infamy with an honest, insightful account of a group of malcontents, determined to change the music business and to attack hypocrisy and stale conventions in society at large. Based off the novel written by Glen Matlock, one of the founding members of the Sex Pistols who co-wrote ten of twelve iconic songs on their only studio album, Never Mind the Bollock. Glen describes in detail the mindset of the UK in the early 70's and divulges a mine of information; Steve's thievery, Wally Nightingale, the search for a singer, the exploding punk scene and a bleak backdrop providing a contrast to the excitement and energy of McLaren's shop. The public will now have a chance to hear the story, not just from a member of the band, but also from a man who had his contributions exceptionally downplayed.

