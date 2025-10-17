* × Change Settings

Qalat

Ethiopian Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 19th October 2025
new Qalat poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Yonas Hailemeskel Kidane

Written by:

Yonas Hailemeskel Kidane

Produced by:

Yonas Hailemeskel Kidane

Starring:

Amare Fikru, Habtamu Andargachew, Darius Zee, Moneyy Nguyen and Kim Jay

Genres:

Action, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

The film Qalat revolves around the powerful themes of friendship, loyalty, and sacrifice. It tells the story of two close, brother-like friends-Addis and Girum-whose strong character and integrity are evident early in the film, but are later tested by the challenges they face as newcomers to Canada from Ethiopia. While Addis has already settled his immigration status and is somewhat established, Girum is still navigating major life hurdles, including his refugee protection process. The story begins on the day of Girum's refugee hearing, where he not only receives a rejection but also faces a painful setback in his romantic relationship. Amid this turmoil, the two friends are presented with an unexpected opportunity-one that tempts them to compromise their morals. Addis insists on staying true to their principles, while Girum, overwhelmed by his struggles, believes they should seize the chance regardless of whether it is right or wrong. This fundamental disagreement becomes the central conflict between them. Despite their differences, Addis remains loyal and protective, going to great lengths to shield Girum-even from the consequences of his own poor decisions. In doing so, Addis crosses his own moral boundaries, ultimately risking everything to stand by his friend.

Reviews

Qalat Cast

Last update was at 13:19 17th October 2025