Spacewoman

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 21st October 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2026
Contains upsetting scenes, domestic abuse & suicide references, mild bad language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Hannah Berryman

Written by:

Hannah Berryman, Eileen Collins and Jonathan H. Ward

Produced by:

Natasha Dack, Keith Haviland and Hannah Rees

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Explores achievements of Eileen Collins, the first woman to pilot and command a spacecraft, paving the way for the next generation of female space explorers.

Reviews

Recommendations

