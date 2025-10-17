* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 21st October 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2026
?
new Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 32 cinemas on Tuesday 21st October 2025 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 23rd October 2025.

Directed by:

Milap Zaveri

Written by:

Mushtaq Shiekh and Milap Zaveri

Produced by:

Anshul Garg, Dinesh Jain, Abhineet Singh Rajput, Rahul Sehal and Raghav Sharma

Starring:

Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Sachin Khedekar and Shaad Randhawa

Genre:

Romance

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 20 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Cast

Harshvardhan Rane

Harshvardhan Rane headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Sachin Khedekar

Sachin Khedekar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ek Deewane Ki DeewaniyatDiesel

Shaad Randhawa

Shaad Randhawa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 13:19 17th October 2025