#RevolutionAnyone: A Film About Change

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th October 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2026
Directed by:

Archie Lauchlan

Written by:

Archie Lauchlan and Jodie Lauchlan

Produced by:

Archie Lauchlan and Jodie Lauchlan

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

#RevolutionAnyone is a positive, incredibly timely documentary that says 'yes we can' change our society to better reflect the needs of all its citizens.

