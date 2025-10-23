* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Seks dla opornych

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 25th October 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2026
?
new Seks dla opornych poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 8 cinemas on Saturday 25th October 2025 view the list.

Directed by:

Rafal Skalski

Produced by:

Monika Dapkute, Klaudiusz Frydrych, Ewa Jastrzebska and Anna Wasniewska-Gill

Starring:

Piotr Adamczyk, Helena Englert, Mikolaj Matczak and Ilona Ostrowska

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Basia and Grzegorz, a couple married for 25 years, are struggling with routine and a fading spark in their relationship. Their intimate life has become predictable, and conversations about desires and fantasies are long forgotten. Determined to change that, Basia takes the initiative-she convinces her husband to spend a weekend at a luxurious spa hotel, armed with a self-help book titled Sex for Dummies, hoping to reignite the flame of passion.

An unexpected encounter with Grzegorz's young and confident boss, Maks, and his spontaneous, sexy partner Domi, quickly turns their stay into something far more intense-full of tension, temptation, and surprises.

Will this trip help Basia and Grzegorz rediscover each other and remember what it truly means to be together?

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Seks dla opornych is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Seks dla opornych.

Seks dla opornych Cast

Piotr Adamczyk

Piotr Adamczyk headshot

Date of Birth:

21 March 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Seks dla opornych

Helena Englert

Helena Englert headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Seks dla opornych

Mikolaj Matczak

Mikolaj Matczak headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Seks dla opornych

Ilona Ostrowska

Ilona Ostrowska headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Seks dla opornych

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 15:53 23rd October 2025