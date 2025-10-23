Seks dla opornych

Movie Synopsis:

Basia and Grzegorz, a couple married for 25 years, are struggling with routine and a fading spark in their relationship. Their intimate life has become predictable, and conversations about desires and fantasies are long forgotten. Determined to change that, Basia takes the initiative-she convinces her husband to spend a weekend at a luxurious spa hotel, armed with a self-help book titled Sex for Dummies, hoping to reignite the flame of passion.



An unexpected encounter with Grzegorz's young and confident boss, Maks, and his spontaneous, sexy partner Domi, quickly turns their stay into something far more intense-full of tension, temptation, and surprises.



Will this trip help Basia and Grzegorz rediscover each other and remember what it truly means to be together?