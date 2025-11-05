* × Change Settings

Good Home

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th November 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2026
?
Contains domestic abuse, sexual violence, very strong language. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Online romance leads Goska to Grzesiek, who seems perfect with his flowers and Venice proposal. But their love story takes a dark turn as their shared home becomes increasingly dangerous for her.

Reviews

