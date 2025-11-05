* × Change Settings

Innocent

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th November 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2026
?
new Innocent poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 5 cinemas on Friday 7th November 2025 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 9th November 2025.

Directed by:

Satheesh Thanvi

Written by:

Shihab Karunagapally, Satheesh Thanvi and Sarji Vijayan

Produced by:

M Sreeraj AKD, G. Marthandan, Dixon Pothudas, Najumuddeen S, Anju Sreeraj and Ajai Vasudev

Starring:

Althaf Salim, Vineeth Thattil David, Anarkali Marikar, Joemon Jyothir, Anna Prasad and Azees Nedumangad

Language:

Malayalam

Runtime:

2 hours 50 minutes (approx.)
Innocent Cast

Althaf Salim

Althaf Salim headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Innocent

Vineeth Thattil David

Vineeth Thattil David headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

InnocentED - Extra Decent

Anarkali Marikar

Anarkali Marikar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Innocent

Joemon Jyothir

Joemon Jyothir headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Innocent

Anna Prasad

Anna Prasad headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Innocent

Azees Nedumangad

Azees Nedumangad headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Innocent

