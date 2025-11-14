* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Fincop

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 19th November 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2026
?
new Fincop poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 19th November 2025 view the list.

Directed by:

Jimmy Tissanabo

Produced by:

Eric Kasongo, Yohane Dean Lengol and Jimmy Tissanabo

Starring:

Bavon Diana Landa, Carine Ilunga, Patrick Kabundi, Jonathan Kombe, Josué Mpaka and Sly Mulongo

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Fincop is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Fincop.

Fincop Cast

Bavon Diana Landa

Bavon Diana Landa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fincop

Carine Ilunga

Carine Ilunga headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fincop

Patrick Kabundi

Patrick Kabundi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fincop

Jonathan Kombe

Jonathan Kombe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fincop

Josué Mpaka

Josué Mpaka headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fincop

Sly Mulongo

Sly Mulongo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fincop

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 16:38 14th November 2025