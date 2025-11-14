* × Change Settings

Caravaggio

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 16th November 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2026
?
new Caravaggio poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

David Bickerstaff and Phil Grabsky

Produced by:

Amanda Wilkie

Starring:

Jack Bannell

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Explores Caravaggio's life, artistry, and mysteries through first-hand testimonies, expert insights, and his captivating masterpieces, revealing the man behind the brush.

Reviews

Caravaggio Cast

Jack Bannell

Jack Bannell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Caravaggio

