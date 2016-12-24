* × Change Settings

Meri Pyaari Bindu

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th January 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2017
?
Meri Pyaari Bindu poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:confirmed

Directed by:

Akshay Roy

Written by:

Suprotim Sengupta

Produced by:

Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma

Starring:

Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparajita Adhya

Genres:

Drama, Music, Romance

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Meri Pyaari Bindu Cast

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Aparajita Adhya

Aparajita Adhya headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Recommendations

Last update was at 15:42 24th December 2016