* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Zero Days

7.7 / 110 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th January 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2017
?
Zero Days poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 2 cinemas on Friday 6th January 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 12th January 2017.

Directed by:

Alex Gibney

Written by:

Alex Gibney

Produced by:

Javier Alberto Botero, Alex Gibney, Olga Kuchmenko and Marc Shmuger

Starring:

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, George W. Bush, Hillary Clinton, Allison Cohn, Mikhail Gorbachev, Tadashi Mitsui, Ronald Reagan, Michelle Obama, Richard Nixon and Barack Obama

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 56 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Documentary detailing claims of American/Israeli jointly developed malware Stuxnet being deployed not only to destroy Iranian enrichment centrifuges but also threaten attacks against Iranian civilian infrastructure. Adresses obvious potential blowback of this possibly being deployed against the US by Iran in retaliation.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Zero Days is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Zero Days.

Zero Days Cast

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad headshot

Date of Birth:

28 October 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zero Days

George W. Bush

George W. Bush headshot

Date of Birth:

6 July 1946

Real Name:

George Walker Bush

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zero Days

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton headshot

Date of Birth:

26 October 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zero Days

Allison Cohn

Allison Cohn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zero Days

Mikhail Gorbachev

Mikhail Gorbachev headshot

Date of Birth:

2 March 1931

Real Name:

Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachyov

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zero Days

Tadashi Mitsui

Tadashi Mitsui headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zero Days

Ronald Reagan

Ronald Reagan headshot

Date of Birth:

6 February 1911

Real Name:

Ronald Wilson Reagan

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zero DaysUncle HowardThe Special Relationship

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama headshot

Date of Birth:

17 January 1964

Real Name:

Michelle LaVaughn Robinson

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.80 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zero Days

Richard Nixon

Richard Nixon headshot

Date of Birth:

9 January 1913

Real Name:

Richard Milhous Nixon

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Special RelationshipZero Days

Barack Obama

Barack Obama headshot

Date of Birth:

4 August 1961

Real Name:

Barack Hussein Obama Jr.

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zero Days

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:12 22nd December 2016