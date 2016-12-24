* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Underworld: Blood Wars Underworld 5

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th January 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2017
?
Underworld: Blood Wars poster
Contains strong bloody violence and gore. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 2 cinemas on Tuesday 31st January 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 2nd February 2017.

Directed by:

Anna Foerster

Written by:

Cory Goodman, Kevin Grevioux, Danny McBride, Len Wiseman and Kyle Ward

Produced by:

David Kern, Gary Lucchesi, David Minkowski, Tom Rosenberg, Jackie Shenoo, Matthew Stillman, Len Wiseman and Richard S. Wright

Starring:

Kate Beckinsale, Tobias Menzies, Theo James, Charles Dance, Daisy Head and Bradley James

Genres:

Action, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The next installment in the blockbuster franchise, UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS follows Vampire death dealer, Selene as she fends off brutal attacks from both the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her. With her only allies, David and his father Thomas, she must stop the eternal war between Lycans and Vampires, even if it means she has to make the ultimate sacrifice.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Underworld: Blood Wars is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Underworld: Blood Wars.

Underworld: Blood Wars Cast

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale headshot

Date of Birth:

26 July 1973

Real Name:

Kathryn Romany Beckinsale

Height:

5' 7" (1.70 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Underworld: Blood Wars

Tobias Menzies

Tobias Menzies headshot

Date of Birth:

7 March 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Underworld: Blood Wars

Theo James

Theo James headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Divergent Series: AscendantUnderworld: Blood Wars

Charles Dance

Charles Dance headshot

Date of Birth:

10 October 1946

Real Name:

Walter Charles Dance

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Underworld: Blood Wars

Daisy Head

Daisy Head headshot

Date of Birth:

1991

Real Name:

Daisy May Head

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Underworld: Blood Wars

Bradley James

Bradley James headshot

Date of Birth:

11 October 1983

Real Name:

Bradley James Gregory

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Underworld: Blood Wars

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 15:42 24th December 2016