Manchester by the Sea

8.6 / 3732 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th January 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2017
Manchester by the Sea poster
Contains very strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Thursday 5th January 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 24 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

manchesterbytheseathemovie.com

Directed by:

Kenneth Lonergan

Written by:

Kenneth Lonergan

Produced by:

Lauren Beck, Matt Damon, Chris Moore, Kimberly Steward and Kevin J. Walsh

Starring:

Casey Affleck, Kyle Chandler, Michelle Williams, Matthew Broderick, Gretchen Mol and Kara Hayward

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 17 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An uncle is forced to take care of his teenage nephew after the boy's father dies.

Reviews

Manchester by the Sea Cast

Casey Affleck

Casey Affleck headshot

Date of Birth:

12 August 1975

Real Name:

Caleb Casey Affleck

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paradise LostManchester by the Sea

Kyle Chandler

Kyle Chandler headshot

Date of Birth:

17 September 1965

Real Name:

Kyle Martin Fitzgerald Chandler

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manchester by the Sea

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

9 September 1980

Real Name:

Michelle Ingrid Williams

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manchester by the SeaCertain WomenThe Greatest Showman

Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick headshot

Date of Birth:

21 March 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Amusement ParkManchester by the SeaRules Don't Apply

Gretchen Mol

Gretchen Mol headshot

Date of Birth:

8 November 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manchester by the Sea

Kara Hayward

Kara Hayward headshot

Date of Birth:

17 November 1998

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manchester by the Sea

Recommendations

Last update was at 15:42 24th December 2016