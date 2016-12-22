* × Change Settings

Silence

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 1st January 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2017
?
Silence poster
Contains strong violence and scenes of torture. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 228 cinemas on Sunday 1st January 2017. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 16th February 2017.

Directed by:

Martin Scorsese

Written by:

Shûsaku Endô, Jay Cocks and Martin Scorsese

Produced by:

Randall Emmett and David J. Webb

Starring:

Andrew Garfield, Liam Neeson, Adam Driver, Ciarán Hinds, Tadanobu Asano and Shin'ya Tsukamoto

Genres:

Drama, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two Jesuit priests, Sebastião Rodrigues and Francis Garrpe, travel to seventeenth century Japan which has, under the Tokugawa shogunate, banned Catholicism and almost all foreign contact. There they witness the persecution of Japanese Christians at the hands of their own government which wishes to purge Japan of all western influence. Eventually the priests separate and Rodrigues travels the countryside, wondering why God remains silent while His children suffer.

Silence Cast

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield headshot

Date of Birth:

20 August 1983

Real Name:

Andrew Russell Garfield

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hacksaw RidgeSilence

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson headshot

Date of Birth:

7 June 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the ClonesA Monster CallsThe CommuterOperation ChromiteSilence

Adam Driver

Adam Driver headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Star Wars: Episode VIIISilence

Ciarán Hinds

Ciarán Hinds headshot

Date of Birth:

9 February 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

SilenceThe Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Them

Tadanobu Asano

Tadanobu Asano headshot

Date of Birth:

27 November 1973

Real Name:

Tadanobu Satô

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

HarmoniumSilence

Shin'ya Tsukamoto

Shin'ya Tsukamoto headshot

Date of Birth:

1 January 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Silence

Last update was at 08:12 22nd December 2016