Irreplaceable Médecin de campagne

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th January 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2017
Irreplaceable poster
Directed by:

Thomas Lilti

Written by:

Thomas Lilti, Baya Kasmi and Khalladi Shérazade

Produced by:

Emmanuel Barraux, Julien Deris, Marc Dujardin, David Gauquié, Etienne Mallet and Agnès Vallée

Starring:

François Cluzet, Marianne Denicourt, Christophe Odent, Patrick Descamps, Guy Faucher and Margaux Fabre

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

All the people in this countryside area, can count on Jean-Pierre, the doctor who auscultates them, heals and reassures them day and night, 7 days a week. Now Jean-Pierre is sick, so he sees Natalie, a young doctor, coming from the hospital to assist him. But will she adapt to this new life and be able to replace the man that believed to be irreplaceable.

Reviews

