The Darkest Dawn

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 1st January 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2017
The Darkest Dawn poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 1st January 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 5th January 2017.

Directed by:

Drew Casson

Written by:

Drew Casson and Jess Cleverly

Produced by:

Miles Bullough, Jess Cleverly and Andy Mosse

Starring:

Bethan Mary Leadley, Cherry Wallis, Stuart Ashen, Drew Casson, Tom Scarlett and Sam Carter

Genre:

Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The movie that tells the story of two teenage sisters as Britain descends into an alien apocalypse. Told through the eyes of the younger sister, the sisters' descent into a post apocalyptic hell where they must choose between humanity and brutality in the fight for survival. Written by wwwthedarkestdawncom.

Reviews

The Darkest Dawn Cast

Bethan Mary Leadley

Bethan Mary Leadley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Darkest Dawn

Cherry Wallis

Cherry Wallis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Darkest Dawn

Stuart Ashen

Stuart Ashen headshot

Date of Birth:

16 December 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Darkest Dawn

Drew Casson

Drew Casson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Darkest Dawn

Tom Scarlett

Tom Scarlett headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Darkest Dawn

Sam Carter

Sam Carter headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Darkest Dawn

