Endless Poetry Poesía sin fin

7.7 / 511 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th January 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2017
?
Endless Poetry poster
Contains strong language, sex, sex references, nudity and violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Tuesday 3rd January 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 3 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Alejandro Jodorowsky

Written by:

Alejandro Jodorowsky

Produced by:

Xavier Guerrero Yamamoto

Starring:

Adan Jodorowsky, Brontis Jodorowsky, Leandro Taub, Pamela Flores, Alejandro Jodorowsky and Jeremias Herskovits

Genres:

Biography, Drama, Fantasy

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

2 hours 8 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Through Alejandro Jodorowsky's autobiographical lens, Endless Poetry narrates the years of the Chilean artist's youth during which he liberated himself from all of his former limitations, from his family, and was introduced into the foremost bohemian artistic circle of 1940s Chile where he met Enrique Lihn, Stella Díaz Varín, Nicanor Parra... at the time promising young but unknown artists who would later become the titans of twentieth-century Hispanic literature. He grew inspired by the beauty of existence alongside these beings, exploring life together, authentically and freely. A tribute to Chile's artistic heritage, Endless Poetry is also an ode to the quest for beauty and inner truth, as a universal force capable of changing one's life forever, written by a man who has dedicated his life and career to creating spiritual and artistic awareness across the globe.

Reviews

Endless Poetry Cast

Adan Jodorowsky

Adan Jodorowsky headshot

Date of Birth:

October 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Brontis Jodorowsky

Brontis Jodorowsky headshot

Date of Birth:

1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Leandro Taub

Leandro Taub headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Pamela Flores

Pamela Flores headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Alejandro Jodorowsky

Alejandro Jodorowsky headshot

Date of Birth:

7 February 1929

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Jeremias Herskovits

Jeremias Herskovits headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

