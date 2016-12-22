* × Change Settings

Marauders

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 26th December 2016

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2017
?
new Marauders poster
Contains strong language and violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 27th December 2016 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 29th December 2016.

Directed by:

Steven C. Miller

Written by:

Michael Cody and Chris Sivertson

Produced by:

Anthony Callie, Rosie Charbonneau, Randall Emmett, George Furla, Joshua Harris, Mark Stewart and Timothy C. Sullivan

Starring:

Bruce Willis, Christopher Meloni, Dave Bautista, Adrian Grenier, Johnathon Schaech and Lydia Hull

Genres:

Action, Crime, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When a bank is hit by a brutal heist, all evidence points to the owner and his high-powered clients. But as a group of FBI agents dig deeper into the case - and the deadly heists continue - it becomes clear that a larger conspiracy is at play.

Reviews

Marauders Cast

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis headshot

Date of Birth:

19 March 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Die HardestMarauders

Christopher Meloni

Christopher Meloni headshot

Date of Birth:

2 April 1961

Real Name:

Christopher Peter Meloni

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

SnatchedMarauders

Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista headshot

Date of Birth:

18 January 1969

Real Name:

David Michael Bautista Jr.

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Avengers: Infinity WarMaraudersBlade Runner 2049Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Adrian Grenier

Adrian Grenier headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marauders

Johnathon Schaech

Johnathon Schaech headshot

Date of Birth:

10 September 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marauders

Lydia Hull

Lydia Hull headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marauders

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:12 22nd December 2016