When a bank is hit by a brutal heist, all evidence points to the owner and his high-powered clients. But as a group of FBI agents dig deeper into the case - and the deadly heists continue - it becomes clear that a larger conspiracy is at play.
19 March 1955
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
Die HardestMarauders
2 April 1961
Christopher Peter Meloni
6' 0½" (1.84 m)
SnatchedMarauders
18 January 1969
David Michael Bautista Jr.
6' 4" (1.93 m)
Avengers: Infinity WarMaraudersBlade Runner 2049Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
10 July 1976
Unknown
5' 10½" (1.79 m)
Marauders
10 September 1969
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
Marauders
Unknown
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Marauders