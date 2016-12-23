* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Dönerse Senindir

2.6 / 5 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 23rd December 2016

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2017
?
new Dönerse Senindir poster
Contains moderate sex references and violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 3 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 5th January 2017.

Directed by:

Erol Özlevi

Written by:

Gizem Elci and Ogulcan Türe

Starring:

Murat Boz, Irem Sak, Yasemin Allen, Uraz Kaygilaroglu, Burak Sevinç and Taha Sönmezisik

Genres:

Comedy, Romance

Language:

Turkish

Runtime:

1 hour 49 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Likeable yet naive 32-year-old advertising photographer Mehmet lives a contented life in Istanbul. So he's naturally devastated when the love of his life, Selin, breaks up with him. As luck would have it, Mehmet soon comes across the mysterious and slightly crazy Defne. She promises to help him win back Selin's heart. This collaboration changes both their lives dramatically as they become a great team. Naturally, Mehmet feels nothing but gratitude for Defne's help. But what he doesn't know is who she really is and why she's helping him!

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Dönerse Senindir is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Dönerse Senindir.

Dönerse Senindir Cast

Murat Boz

Murat Boz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dönerse Senindir

Irem Sak

Irem Sak headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dönerse Senindir

Yasemin Allen

Yasemin Allen headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dönerse Senindir

Uraz Kaygilaroglu

Uraz Kaygilaroglu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dönerse Senindir

Burak Sevinç

Burak Sevinç headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dönerse Senindir

Taha Sönmezisik

Taha Sönmezisik headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dönerse Senindir

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:41 23rd December 2016