Dönerse Senindir

Movie Synopsis:

Likeable yet naive 32-year-old advertising photographer Mehmet lives a contented life in Istanbul. So he's naturally devastated when the love of his life, Selin, breaks up with him. As luck would have it, Mehmet soon comes across the mysterious and slightly crazy Defne. She promises to help him win back Selin's heart. This collaboration changes both their lives dramatically as they become a great team. Naturally, Mehmet feels nothing but gratitude for Defne's help. But what he doesn't know is who she really is and why she's helping him!