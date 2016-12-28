* × Change Settings

One Long Journey

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 28th December 2016

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2017
?
new One Long Journey poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown in UK cinemas on 28th December 2016.
Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when One Long Journey is next showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Andy Lawrence

Produced by:

Kieran Hanson and Andy Lawrence

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

One man's dream to build a boat and sail it home.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on One Long Journey.

Recommendations

