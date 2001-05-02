* × Change Settings

Goodfellas

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th January 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2017
?
new Goodfellas poster
Contains strong violence. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 20th January 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 3rd February 2017.

Official Site:

www.warnerbros.com

Directed by:

Martin Scorsese

Written by:

Nicholas Pileggi and Martin Scorsese

Produced by:

Irwin Winkler

Starring:

Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco, Paul Sorvino, Frank Sivero, Tony Darrow, Mike Starr, Frank Vincent, Chuck Low, Frank DiLeo, Henny Youngman, Gina Mastrogiacomo, Catherine Scorsese, Charles Scorsese, Suzanne Shepherd, Debi Mazar and Carlos Alberto Vazquez

Genres:

Biography, Crime, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 19 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Henry Hill might be a small time gangster, who may have taken part in a robbery with Jimmy Conway and Tommy De Vito, two other gangsters who might have set their sights a bit higher. His two partners could kill off everyone else involved in the robbery, and slowly start to think about climbing up through the hierarchy of the Mob. Henry, however, might be badly affected by his partners' success, but will he consider stooping low enough to bring about the downfall of Jimmy and Tommy?

Reviews

Goodfellas Cast

Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro headshot

Date of Birth:

17 August 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

UnchartedTaxi DriverWar with GrandpaGoodfellas

Ray Liotta

Ray Liotta headshot

Date of Birth:

18 December 1954

Real Name:

Raymond Liotta

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

StretchGoodfellas

Joe Pesci

Joe Pesci headshot

Date of Birth:

9 February 1943

Real Name:

Joseph Frank Pesci

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

UnchartedGoodfellas

Lorraine Bracco

Lorraine Bracco headshot

Date of Birth:

2 October 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goodfellas

Paul Sorvino

Paul Sorvino headshot

Date of Birth:

13 April 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goodfellas

Frank Sivero

Frank Sivero headshot

Date of Birth:

6 January 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goodfellas

Tony Darrow

Tony Darrow headshot

Date of Birth:

1 October 1938

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goodfellas

Mike Starr

Mike Starr headshot

Date of Birth:

29 July 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3½" (1.92 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goodfellas

Frank Vincent

Frank Vincent headshot

Date of Birth:

4 August 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goodfellas

Chuck Low

Chuck Low headshot

Date of Birth:

1 December 1937

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goodfellas

Frank DiLeo

Frank DiLeo headshot

Date of Birth:

23 October 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goodfellas

Henny Youngman

Henny Youngman headshot

Date of Birth:

16 March 1906

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goodfellas

Gina Mastrogiacomo

Gina Mastrogiacomo headshot

Date of Birth:

5 November 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goodfellas

Catherine Scorsese

Catherine Scorsese headshot

Date of Birth:

16 April 1912

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 0½" (1.54 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goodfellas

Charles Scorsese

Charles Scorsese headshot

Date of Birth:

8 May 1913

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goodfellas

Suzanne Shepherd

Suzanne Shepherd headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goodfellas

Debi Mazar

Debi Mazar headshot

Date of Birth:

13 August 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goodfellas

Carlos Alberto Vazquez

Carlos Alberto Vazquez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goodfellas

Recommendations

Last update was at 09:34 2nd January 2017