Motor Mitraan Di

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th December 2016

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2017
?
new Motor Mitraan Di poster
Contains moderate comic threat. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 10 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 5th January 2017.

Directed by:

Amitoj Mann

Starring:

Vikram Ranjha, Happy Raikoti, Sonia Mann and Gurpreet Ghuggi

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Three brothers plan to expose the illegal practices of a religious leader.

Reviews

Motor Mitraan Di Cast

Vikram Ranjha

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Motor Mitraan Di

Happy Raikoti

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Motor Mitraan Di

Sonia Mann

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Motor Mitraan Di

Gurpreet Ghuggi

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Gurpreet Singh

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Motor Mitraan Di

