4 Kings 4 Könige

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 4th January 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2017
?
new 4 Kings poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 4th January 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Theresa von Eltz

Written by:

Esther Bernstorff and Theresa von Eltz

Produced by:

Florian Schmidt-Prange and Benjamin Seikel

Starring:

Paula Beer, Jella Haase, Jannis Niewöhner, Moritz Leu, Clemens Schick and Anneke Kim Sarnau

Genre:

Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Christmas is approaching, and with it, the desire for harmony, beauty, light and hope. Being unable to cope with her parents' conflict, Alex (16) makes a radical decision. A day later she finds herself in the adolescent psychiatric emergency unit. There she meets three other young people: Lara (17), the striking daughter from an academic family, who's having acid flashbacks; shy Fedja (16), who is being bullied at school; and violent Timo (17), who has just been moved from the closed ward. Under the care of the young psychiatrist Dr. Wolff (38), they will spend a Christmas together that none of them will ever forget.

4 Kings Cast

Paula Beer

Paula Beer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Frantz4 Kings

Jella Haase

Jella Haase headshot

Date of Birth:

1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3¾" (1.62 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

4 Kings

Jannis Niewöhner

Jannis Niewöhner headshot

Date of Birth:

30 March 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

4 Kings

Moritz Leu

Moritz Leu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

4 Kings

Clemens Schick

Clemens Schick headshot

Date of Birth:

15 February 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

CollideOverdrive4 Kings

Anneke Kim Sarnau

Anneke Kim Sarnau headshot

Date of Birth:

25 February 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3¾" (1.62 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

4 Kings

