* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Mother Ema

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 4th January 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2017
?
new Mother poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 4th January 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Kadri Kõusaar

Written by:

Leana Jalukse, Kevin McCann and Al Wallcat

Produced by:

Aet Laigu

Starring:

Tiina Mälberg, Andres Tabun, Andres Noormets, Siim Maaten, Jaak Prints and Rea Lest

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

Estonian

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This darkly comic crime mystery set in small-town Estonia centers on Elsa, the mother and full time caretaker of Lauri, a teacher who has been in a coma since being shot under shadowy circumstances. Attentive in her duties but at the end of her tether, Elsa receives Lauri's visitors-friends, students, his girlfriend, his boss, and others-who come to update the unconscious Lauri on their lives and unburden themselves of their troubles. But as the police inquiry into the crime progresses, some of his closest ties are called into question. Director Kadri Kõusaar cunningly navigates a script that slowly pieces together the truth behind Lauri's shooting through his visitors' confessionals to the comatose protagonist, cleverly building a web of motives among the tight-knit community. Bathed in the pastel tones of post-Soviet life, Mother is a smartly-crafted whodunit set in a small town where just about everyone is dreaming of something bigger and some are willing to do whatever it takes to.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Mother is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Mother.

Mother Cast

Tiina Mälberg

Tiina Mälberg headshot

Date of Birth:

16 March 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mother

Andres Tabun

Andres Tabun headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mother

Andres Noormets

Andres Noormets headshot

Date of Birth:

1 October 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mother

Siim Maaten

Siim Maaten headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mother

Jaak Prints

Jaak Prints headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mother

Rea Lest

Rea Lest headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mother

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:34 2nd January 2017