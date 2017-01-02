* × Change Settings

Trainspotting

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 17th January 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2017
?
new Trainspotting poster
Contains very strong language, strong sex, violence and hard drug use. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.miramax.com

Directed by:

Danny Boyle

Written by:

John Hodge and Irvine Welsh

Produced by:

Andrew Macdonald

Starring:

Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller, Kevin McKidd, Robert Carlyle and Kelly Macdonald

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A wild, freeform, Rabelaisian trip through the darkest recesses of Edinburgh low-life, focusing on Mark Renton and his attempt to give up his heroin habit, and how the latter affects his relationship with family and friends: Sean Connery wannabe Sick Boy, dimbulb Spud, psycho Begbie, 14-year-old girlfriend Diane, and clean-cut athlete Tommy, who's never touched drugs but can't help being curious about them...

Reviews

Trainspotting Cast

Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor headshot

Date of Birth:

31 March 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

TrainspottingStar Wars: Episode II - Attack of the ClonesStar Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the SithBeauty and the BeastT2 Trainspotting

Ewen Bremner

Ewen Bremner headshot

Date of Birth:

23 January 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wonder WomanT2 TrainspottingTrainspotting

Jonny Lee Miller

Jonny Lee Miller headshot

Date of Birth:

15 November 1972

Real Name:

Jonathan Lee Miller

Height:

5' 11" (1.80 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

T2 TrainspottingTrainspotting

Kevin McKidd

Kevin McKidd headshot

Date of Birth:

9 August 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Trainspotting

Robert Carlyle

Robert Carlyle headshot

Date of Birth:

14 April 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

T2 TrainspottingTrainspottingThe Tournament

Kelly Macdonald

Kelly Macdonald headshot

Date of Birth:

23 February 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

T2 TrainspottingTrainspotting

Recommendations

