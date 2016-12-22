* × Change Settings

Assassin's Creed

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 1st January 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2017
?
Assassin's Creed poster
Contains moderate violence and infrequent strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 2 cinemas on Friday 30th December 2016 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 327 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

www.foxmovies.com

Directed by:

Justin Kurzel

Written by:

Michael Lesslie, Adam Cooper and Bill Collage

Produced by:

Michael Fassbender, Conor McCaughan, Frank Marshall, Jean-Julien Baronnet, Arnon Milchan, Patrick Crowley and Gerard Guillemot

Starring:

Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Ariane Labed, Jeremy Irons, Michael Kenneth Williams, Brendan Gleeson and Brian Gleeson

Genres:

Action, Adventure

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A bartender is captured by a secret corporation and sent back in time to relive the memories of his ancestors - all of them assassins - and retrieve ancient artifacts.

Reviews

Assassin's Creed Related News Articles

Marion Cotillard in line to join Assassin's Creed [15th February 2015]

Assassin's Creed looks to have found a co-star for Michael Fassbender, with Deadline reporting that Marion Cotillard has signed on to take a leading role in the videogame adaptation. The report doesn't contain any details as to just who Cotillard might be playing, but it does mention that her role is set to recur across numerous films, should the first instalment prove a box office success.

Cotillard and Fassbender have just completed work on another project together, having co-starred as Lady Macbeth and her doomed husband in Justin Kurzel's version of the classic Shakespeare play.

Kurzel will also be directing Assassin's Creed, suggesting that the trio have struck upon a fruitful creative relationship. They'll get a little breather from each other in any case, with production on this one not set to begin until the autumn.Source: www.gamesradar.com

Michael Fassbender to star in and produce Assassin’s Creed [9th July 2012]

Michael Fassbender will star in and produce the movie version of the astonishingly popular Assassin's Creed videogame series.

In a surprising piece of news, Variety is reporting that Fassbender's DMC Film will co-produce the adaptation with Ubisoft Motion Pictures, with the X-Men: First Class actor looking to take the lead role.

That lead role being the decidedly unheriocally-named Desmond Miles, a descendant of several generation of Assassins who is forced to travel back in time to kill various people and collect various items.

Given that the games blend slick historical action with time travel, a big-screen treatment was never really in doubt, and with multiple games already released, this comes stamped with 'franchise potential'.

Fassbender's had an incredible run of late - appearing in five films in 2011, and this summer's Prometheus - and he'll next be seen in Twelve Years A Slave and Ridley Scott's The Counselor. There's also the small matter of an X-Men: First Class sequel to keep him busy.Source: www.totalfilm.com

Assassin's Creed Cast

Michael Fassbender

Michael Fassbender headshot

Date of Birth:

2 April 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The SnowmanAlien: CovenantAssassin's CreedTrespass Against UsAt Swim-Two-Birds

Marion Cotillard

Marion Cotillard headshot

Date of Birth:

30 September 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

It's Only the End of the WorldFrom the Land of the MoonAssassin's Creed

Ariane Labed

Ariane Labed headshot

Date of Birth:

1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¼" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Assassin's Creed

Jeremy Irons

Jeremy Irons headshot

Date of Birth:

19 September 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The BatmanJustice LeagueAssassin's CreedRed SparrowTheir Finest

Michael Kenneth Williams

Michael Kenneth Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

22 November 1966

Real Name:

Michael Kenneth Williams

Height:

5' 11" (1.80 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Assassin's Creed

Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson headshot

Date of Birth:

29 March 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

At Swim-Two-BirdsThe Shadow KingAssassin's CreedLive by NightPaddington 2

Brian Gleeson

Brian Gleeson headshot

Date of Birth:

14 November 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.80 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Assassin's CreedLife's a Breeze

