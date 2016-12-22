Assassin's Creed Related News Articles

Assassin's Creed looks to have found a co-star for Michael Fassbender, with Deadline reporting that Marion Cotillard has signed on to take a leading role in the videogame adaptation. The report doesn't contain any details as to just who Cotillard might be playing, but it does mention that her role is set to recur across numerous films, should the first instalment prove a box office success.



Cotillard and Fassbender have just completed work on another project together, having co-starred as Lady Macbeth and her doomed husband in Justin Kurzel's version of the classic Shakespeare play.



Kurzel will also be directing Assassin's Creed, suggesting that the trio have struck upon a fruitful creative relationship. They'll get a little breather from each other in any case, with production on this one not set to begin until the autumn.Source: www.gamesradar.com

Michael Fassbender will star in and produce the movie version of the astonishingly popular Assassin's Creed videogame series.



In a surprising piece of news, Variety is reporting that Fassbender's DMC Film will co-produce the adaptation with Ubisoft Motion Pictures, with the X-Men: First Class actor looking to take the lead role.



That lead role being the decidedly unheriocally-named Desmond Miles, a descendant of several generation of Assassins who is forced to travel back in time to kill various people and collect various items.



Given that the games blend slick historical action with time travel, a big-screen treatment was never really in doubt, and with multiple games already released, this comes stamped with 'franchise potential'.



Fassbender's had an incredible run of late - appearing in five films in 2011, and this summer's Prometheus - and he'll next be seen in Twelve Years A Slave and Ridley Scott's The Counselor. There's also the small matter of an X-Men: First Class sequel to keep him busy.Source: www.totalfilm.com