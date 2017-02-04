* × Change Settings

It's Only the End of the World Juste la fin du monde

7.2 / 3718 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
?
It's Only the End of the World poster
Contains strong language and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema today - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 3 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Xavier Dolan

Written by:

Xavier Dolan and Jean-Luc Lagarce

Produced by:

Sylvain Corbeil, Xavier Dolan, Nancy Grant, Elisha Karmitz, Michel Merkt and Nathanaël Karmitz

Starring:

Nathalie Baye, Vincent Cassel, Marion Cotillard, Gaspard Ulliel, Antoine Desrochers and William Boyce Blanchette

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After 12 years of absence, Louis, a writer, goes back to his hometown, planning on announcing his upcoming death to his family. As resentment soon rewrites the course of the afternoon, fits and feuds unfold, fuelled by loneliness and doubt, while all attempts of empathy are sabotaged by people's incapacity to listen and love.

Reviews

It's Only the End of the World Cast

Nathalie Baye

Nathalie Baye headshot

Date of Birth:

6 July 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

It's Only the End of the World

Vincent Cassel

Vincent Cassel headshot

Date of Birth:

23 November 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

It's Only the End of the World

Marion Cotillard

Marion Cotillard headshot

Date of Birth:

30 September 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

It's Only the End of the WorldFrom the Land of the Moon

Gaspard Ulliel

Gaspard Ulliel headshot

Date of Birth:

25 November 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

It's Only the End of the World

Antoine Desrochers

Antoine Desrochers headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

It's Only the End of the World

William Boyce Blanchette

William Boyce Blanchette headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

It's Only the End of the World

Recommendations

Last update was at 19:01 4th February 2017