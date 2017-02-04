After 12 years of absence, Louis, a writer, goes back to his hometown, planning on announcing his upcoming death to his family. As resentment soon rewrites the course of the afternoon, fits and feuds unfold, fuelled by loneliness and doubt, while all attempts of empathy are sabotaged by people's incapacity to listen and love.
6 July 1948
Unknown
5' 6¼" (1.68 m)
It's Only the End of the World
23 November 1966
Unknown
6' 1½" (1.87 m)
It's Only the End of the World
30 September 1975
Unknown
5' 6½" (1.69 m)
It's Only the End of the WorldFrom the Land of the Moon
25 November 1984
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
It's Only the End of the World
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
It's Only the End of the World
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
It's Only the End of the World