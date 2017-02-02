* × Change Settings

Lost in France

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
Lost in France poster
Contains very strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 10 cinemas on Tuesday 21st February 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 22nd February 2017.

Directed by:

Niall McCann

Written by:

Niall McCann

Produced by:

Nicky Gogan and Paul Welsh

Starring:

Stuart Braithwaite, Stewart Henderson, Alex Kapranos, Emma Pollock, Paul Savage and R.M. Hubbert

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Lost In France explores the rise of Scotland's independent music scene in the '90s, led by cult label Chemikal Underground. Featuring The Delgados, Bis, Mogwai, Arab Strap, Franz Ferdinand and other seminal acts, this is an intimate film exploring friendship, creativity and music. On the journey, we revisit a defining, chaotic trip early in the musicians' careers, re-staging a concert in Brittany that connects the characters in life (and on stage) for the first time in many years.

Reviews

Lost in France Cast

Last update was at 07:52 2nd February 2017