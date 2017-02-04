* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Arsenal Southern Fury

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
?
Arsenal poster
Contains strong bloody violence. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Arsenal is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Steven C. Miller

Written by:

Jason Mosberg

Produced by:

Anthony Callie, George Furla and Timothy C. Sullivan

Starring:

Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, Adrian Grenier, Johnathon Schaech, Lydia Hull and Heather Johansen

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A powerful action thriller, ARSENAL tells the intertwining stories of the Lindel brothers, Mikey and JP, who had only each other to rely on growing up. As adults, JP found success as the owner of a construction company, while Mikey became a small-time mobster, mired in a life of petty crime. When Mikey is kidnapped and held for a ransom by ruthless crime boss Eddie King, JP turns to the brothers' old pal Sal, a plain clothes detective for help. In order to rescue his brother, JP must risk everything and unleash his vengeance against King's relentless army of gangsters.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Arsenal is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Arsenal.

Arsenal Cast

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage headshot

Date of Birth:

7 January 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Arsenal

John Cusack

John Cusack headshot

Date of Birth:

28 June 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Arsenal

Adrian Grenier

Adrian Grenier headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Arsenal

Johnathon Schaech

Johnathon Schaech headshot

Date of Birth:

10 September 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Arsenal

Lydia Hull

Lydia Hull headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Arsenal

Heather Johansen

Heather Johansen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Arsenal

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 19:01 4th February 2017