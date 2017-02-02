* × Change Settings

Taxi Driver

8.3 / 527078 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
Taxi Driver poster
Contains very strong sex references and child prostitution theme. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 2 cinemas on Friday 10th February 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 3rd April 2017.

Directed by:

Martin Scorsese

Written by:

Paul Schrader

Produced by:

Julia Phillips and Michael Phillips

Starring:

Robert De Niro, Peter Boyle, Albert Brooks, Jodie Foster, Leonard Harris, Harvey Keitel and Cybill Shepherd

Genres:

Crime, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 54 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Travis Bickle is an ex-Marine and Vietnam War veteran living in New York City. As he suffers from insomnia, he spends his time working as a taxi driver at night, watching porn movies at seedy cinemas during the day, or thinking about how the world, New York in particular, has deteriorated into a cesspool. He's a loner who has strong opinions about what is right and wrong with mankind. For him, the one bright spot in New York humanity is Betsy, a worker on the presidential nomination campaign of Senator Charles Palantine. He becomes obsessed with her. After an incident with her, he believes he has to do whatever he needs to make the world a better place in his opinion. One of his priorities is to be the savior for Iris, a twelve-year-old runaway and prostitute who he believes wants out of the profession and under the thumb of her pimp and lover Matthew.

Taxi Driver Cast

Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro headshot

Date of Birth:

17 August 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Taxi DriverWar with GrandpaGoodfellas

Peter Boyle

Peter Boyle headshot

Date of Birth:

18 October 1935

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Taxi Driver

Albert Brooks

Albert Brooks headshot

Date of Birth:

22 July 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Taxi Driver

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster headshot

Date of Birth:

19 November 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Taxi Driver

Leonard Harris

Leonard Harris headshot

Date of Birth:

27 September 1929

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Taxi Driver

Harvey Keitel

Harvey Keitel headshot

Date of Birth:

13 May 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Taxi Driver

Cybill Shepherd

Cybill Shepherd headshot

Date of Birth:

18 February 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Taxi Driver

