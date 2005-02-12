* × Change Settings

The Fits

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
The Fits poster
Contains infrequent moderate bad language and threat. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Sunday 12th February 2017
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 2 cinemas

Official Site:

www.thefitsfilm.com

Directed by:

Anna Rose Holmer

Written by:

Saela Davis, Anna Rose Holmer and Lisa Kjerulff

Produced by:

Anna Rose Holmer and Lisa Kjerulff

Starring:

Royalty Hightower, Alexis Neblett, Antonio A.B. Grant Jr., Makyla Burnam, Da'Sean Minor and Inayah Rodgers

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Fits is a psychological portrait of 11-year-old Toni-a tomboy assimilating to a tight-knit dance team in Cincinnati's West End. Enamored by the power and confidence of this strong community of girls, Toni eagerly absorbs routines, masters drills, and even pierces her own ears to fit in. When a mysterious outbreak of fainting spells plagues the team, Toni's desire for acceptance is twisted.

The Fits Cast

