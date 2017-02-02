* × Change Settings

Toni Erdmann

8.0 / 8415 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
Toni Erdmann poster
Contains strong language, nudity, scene of sexual activity and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 36 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 8th March 2017.

Official Site:

sonyclassics.com

Directed by:

Maren Ade

Written by:

Maren Ade

Produced by:

Maren Ade, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, David Keitsch, Michel Merkt, Sebastian Schipper, Antonin Svoboda and Bruno Wagner

Starring:

Peter Simonischek, Michael Wittenborn, Thomas Loibl, Ingrid Bisu, Hadewych Minis and Lucy Russell

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

2 hours 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Winfried doesn't see much of his working daughter Ines. He pays her a surprise visit in Bucharest, where she's busy as a corporate strategist. The geographical change doesn't help them to see more eye to eye. Practical joker Winfried annoys his daughter with corny pranks and jabs at her routine lifestyle of meetings and paperwork. Father and daughter reach an impasse, and Winfried agrees to go home to Germany. Enter Toni Erdmann: Winfried's flashy alter ego. Disguised in a tacky suit, weird wig and fake teeth, Toni barges into Ines' work circle, claiming to be her CEO's life coach. As Toni, Winfried doesn't hold back, and Ines meets the challenge. The harder they push, the closer they become. In all the madness, Ines begins to see that her eccentric father deserves a place in her life.

Toni Erdmann Cast

Peter Simonischek

Peter Simonischek headshot

Date of Birth:

6 August 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Toni Erdmann

Michael Wittenborn

Michael Wittenborn headshot

Date of Birth:

31 May 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Toni Erdmann

Thomas Loibl

Thomas Loibl headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Toni Erdmann

Ingrid Bisu

Ingrid Bisu headshot

Date of Birth:

15 September 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Toni Erdmann

Hadewych Minis

Hadewych Minis headshot

Date of Birth:

1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Toni Erdmann

Lucy Russell

Lucy Russell headshot

Date of Birth:

1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Toni Erdmann

