The Age of Shadows

7.3 / 1031 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2017
?
The Age of Shadows poster
Contains strong bloody violence, injury detail and scenes of torture. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Friday 24th March 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 10th May 2017.

Directed by:

Jee-woon Kim

Written by:

Jee-woon Kim

Produced by:

Choi Jeong-hwa

Starring:

Byung-hun Lee, Yoo Gong, Kang-ho Song, Ji-min Han, Hee-soon Park and Shingo Tsurumi

Genres:

Action, Drama, Thriller

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

2 hours 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set in the late 1920s, The Age of Shadows follows the cat-and-mouse game that unfolds between a group of resistance fighters trying to bring in explosives from Shanghai to destroy key Japanese facilities in Seoul, and Japanese agents trying to stop them. A talented Korean-born Japanese police officer, who was previously in the independence movement himself, is thrown into a dilemma between the demands of his reality and the instinct to support a greater cause.

Reviews

The Age of Shadows Cast

Byung-hun Lee

Byung-hun Lee headshot

Date of Birth:

12 July 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yoo Gong

Yoo Gong headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0¾" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kang-ho Song

Kang-ho Song headshot

Date of Birth:

17 January 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ji-min Han

Ji-min Han headshot

Date of Birth:

5 November 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hee-soon Park

Hee-soon Park headshot

Date of Birth:

13 February 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shingo Tsurumi

Shingo Tsurumi headshot

Date of Birth:

29 December 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

