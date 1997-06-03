* × Change Settings

Alone in Berlin

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
Alone in Berlin poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.ifcfilms.com

Directed by:

Vincent Perez

Written by:

Achim von Borries, Vincent Perez, Bettine von Borries and Hans Fallada

Produced by:

Stefan Arndt, Christian Grass, Marco Pacchioni, James Schamus, Uwe Schott and Paul Trijbits

Starring:

Emma Thompson, Brendan Gleeson, Daniel Brühl, Mikael Persbrandt, Katharina Schüttler and Louis Hofmann

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Berlin, 1940. Working class couple Otto and Anna Quangel receive the news that their only son has lost his life in the battlefield and decide to resist the Nazi regime in their very own way. Soon the Gestapo is hunting "the threat.

Reviews

Alone in Berlin Cast

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1959

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson headshot

Date of Birth:

29 March 1955

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Daniel Brühl

Daniel Brühl headshot

Date of Birth:

16 June 1978

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Mikael Persbrandt

Mikael Persbrandt headshot

Date of Birth:

25 September 1963

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Katharina Schüttler

Katharina Schüttler headshot

Date of Birth:

20 October 1979

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Louis Hofmann

Louis Hofmann headshot

Date of Birth:

3 June 1997

Height:

4' 8¼" (1.43 m)

Last update was at 22:37 20th February 2017