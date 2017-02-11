* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Certain Women

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
?
Certain Women poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Sunday 26th February 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 2 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Kelly Reichardt

Written by:

Kelly Reichardt and Maile Meloy

Produced by:

Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino and Anish Savjani

Starring:

Laura Dern, James Le Gros, Jared Harris, Ashlie Atkinson, Michelle Williams and Kristen Stewart

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Certain Women drops us into a handful of intersecting lives across Montana. A lawyer tries to defuse a hostage situation and calm her disgruntled client, who feels slighted by a workers' compensation settlement. A married couple breaks ground on a new home but exposes marital fissures when they try to persuade an elderly man to sell his stockpile of sandstone. A ranch hand forms an attachment to a young lawyer, who inadvertently finds herself teaching a twice-weekly adult education class, four hours from her home.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Certain Women is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Certain Women.

Certain Women Cast

Laura Dern

Laura Dern headshot

Date of Birth:

10 February 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The FounderCertain WomenStar Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

James Le Gros

James Le Gros headshot

Date of Birth:

27 April 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Certain Women

Jared Harris

Jared Harris headshot

Date of Birth:

24 August 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Certain Women

Ashlie Atkinson

Ashlie Atkinson headshot

Date of Birth:

6 August 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Certain Women

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

9 September 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Certain WomenThe Greatest Showman

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart headshot

Date of Birth:

9 April 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Billy Lynn's Long Halftime WalkCertain WomenPersonal Shopper

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 16:35 11th February 2017