Ghost in the Shell

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2017
?
Ghost in the Shell poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 29 cinemas on Wednesday 29th March 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 300 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

www.facebook.com

Directed by:

Rupert Sanders

Written by:

Jamie Moss and Masamune Shirow

Produced by:

Ari Arad, Avi Arad and Steven Paul

Starring:

Scarlett Johansson, Michael Wincott, Michael Pitt, Juliette Binoche, Pilou Asbæk and Rila Fukushima

Genres:

Action, Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, Ghost in the Shell follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic's advancements in cyber technology.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Ghost in the Shell is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Ghost in the Shell.

Ghost in the Shell Cast

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson headshot

Date of Birth:

22 November 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ghost in the ShellRough NightAvengers: Infinity War

Michael Wincott

Michael Wincott headshot

Date of Birth:

21 January 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ghost in the Shell

Michael Pitt

Michael Pitt headshot

Date of Birth:

10 April 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ghost in the Shell

Juliette Binoche

Juliette Binoche headshot

Date of Birth:

9 March 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ghost in the Shell

Pilou Asbæk

Pilou Asbæk headshot

Date of Birth:

2 March 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ghost in the Shell

Rila Fukushima

Rila Fukushima headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ghost in the Shell

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:23 14th March 2017