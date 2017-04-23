* × Change Settings

Jawbone

UK Premiere

Monday 8th May 2017
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
?
Jawbone poster
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 28 cinemas on Monday 8th May 2017 - view the list.

Directed by:

Thomas Q. Napper

Written by:

Johnny Harris

Produced by:

Michael Elliott and Johnny Harris

Starring:

Ian McShane, Ray Winstone, Michael Smiley, Johnny Harris, Margaret Wheldon and Atul Sharma

Genres:

Action, Drama, Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A former youth boxing champion, Jimmy McCabe, is a man in search of hope but looking in all the wrong places. When he hits rock bottom he turns to his childhood boxing club and the only family he has left: gym owner Bill corner man Eddie and promoter Joe. Back in training, years after anyone thought he was a contender, he risks his life, as he tries to stand tall and regain his place in the world.

Reviews

Jawbone Cast

Ian McShane

Date of Birth:

29 September 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ray Winstone

Date of Birth:

19 February 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Michael Smiley

Date of Birth:

1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Johnny Harris

Date of Birth:

1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Margaret Wheldon

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Atul Sharma

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Last update was at 08:49 23rd April 2017