* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

7.3 / 8888 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 19th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
?
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword poster
Contains infrequent strong language, moderate violence and threat. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 445 cinemas on Wednesday 17th May 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 245 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

kingarthurmovie.com

Directed by:

Guy Ritchie

Written by:

Joby Harold, Guy Ritchie, Lionel Wigram and David Dobkin

Produced by:

Steve Clark-Hall, David Dobkin, Akiva Goldsman, Joby Harold, Max Keene, Guy Ritchie, Tory Tunnell and Lionel Wigram

Starring:

Charlie Hunnam, Annabelle Wallis, Jude Law, Katie McGrath, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen, Djimon Hounsou, Mikael Persbrandt and David Beckham

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 6 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The young Arthur runs the back passages of Londonium with his crew, not knowing his royal lineage until he grabs Excalibur. Instantly confronted by the sword's influence, Arthur is forced to make up his mind. He joins the rebellion and a shadowy young woman named Guinevere, he must learn to understand the magic weapon, deal with his demons and unite the people to defeat the dictator Vortigern, the man who murdered his parents and stole his crown to become king.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Cast

Charlie Hunnam

Charlie Hunnam headshot

Date of Birth:

10 April 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Annabelle Wallis

Annabelle Wallis headshot

Date of Birth:

1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

King Arthur: Legend of the SwordThe Mummy

Jude Law

Jude Law headshot

Date of Birth:

29 December 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Katie McGrath

Katie McGrath headshot

Date of Birth:

1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Eric Bana

Eric Bana headshot

Date of Birth:

9 August 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

King Arthur: Legend of the SwordThe Secret Scripture

Aidan Gillen

Aidan Gillen headshot

Date of Birth:

24 April 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Djimon Hounsou

Djimon Hounsou headshot

Date of Birth:

24 April 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

King Arthur: Legend of the SwordHow to Train Your Dragon 3

Mikael Persbrandt

Mikael Persbrandt headshot

Date of Birth:

25 September 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alone in BerlinKing Arthur: Legend of the Sword

David Beckham

David Beckham headshot

Date of Birth:

2 May 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 14:31 14th May 2017