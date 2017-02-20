* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Kong: Skull Island

European Premiere

Tuesday 28th February 2017
[more details...]

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
?
Kong: Skull Island poster
Contains moderate threat, violence and infrequent strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 21 cinemas on Wednesday 8th March 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 2 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

kongskullislandmovie.com

Directed by:

Jordan Vogt-Roberts

Written by:

Dan Gilroy, Max Borenstein, John Gatins, Merian C. Cooper and Edgar Wallace

Produced by:

Jennifer Conroy, Alex Garcia, Jon Jashni, Mary Parent, Tom C. Peitzman and Thomas Tull

Starring:

Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, Toby Kebbell, Tom Hiddleston, John Goodman and John C. Reilly

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A team of explorers and soldiers travel to an uncharted island in the Pacific, unaware that they are crossing into the domain of monsters, including the mythic Kong.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Kong: Skull Island is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Kong: Skull Island.

Kong: Skull Island Cast

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson headshot

Date of Birth:

21 December 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kong: Skull IslandThe Hitman's BodyguardAvengers: Infinity WarThe Incredibles 2I Am Not Your Negro

Brie Larson

Brie Larson headshot

Date of Birth:

1 October 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Free FireKong: Skull IslandAvengers: Infinity WarCaptain Marvel

Toby Kebbell

Toby Kebbell headshot

Date of Birth:

9 July 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kong: Skull Island

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston headshot

Date of Birth:

9 February 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Early ManKong: Skull IslandThor: Ragnarök

John Goodman

John Goodman headshot

Date of Birth:

20 June 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Valerian and the City of a Thousand PlanetsPatriots DayKong: Skull IslandTransformers: The Last KnightThe Coldest City

John C. Reilly

John C. Reilly headshot

Date of Birth:

24 May 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kong: Skull IslandWreck-It Ralph 2

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:37 20th February 2017