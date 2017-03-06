* × Change Settings

Life

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2017
?
Life poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

In 1 cinema on Friday 24th March 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 30th March 2017.

Official Site:

sites.sonypictures.com

Directed by:

Daniel Espinosa

Written by:

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick

Produced by:

Bonnie Curtis, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Julie Lynn

Starring:

Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare and Olga Dihovichnaya

Genres:

Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Six astronauts aboard the space station study a sample collected from Mars that could provide evidence for extraterrestrial life on the Red Planet. The crew determines that the sample contains a large, single-celled organism - the first example of life beyond Earth. Butthings aren't always what they seem. As the crew begins to conduct research, and their methods end up having unintended consequences, the life form proves more intelligent than anyone ever expected.

Reviews

Life Cast

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal headshot

Date of Birth:

19 December 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Life

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds headshot

Date of Birth:

23 October 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

LifeThe Hitman's Bodyguard

Rebecca Ferguson

Rebecca Ferguson headshot

Date of Birth:

19 October 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mission: Impossible 6LifeThe SnowmanThe Greatest Showman

Hiroyuki Sanada

Hiroyuki Sanada headshot

Date of Birth:

12 October 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Life

Ariyon Bakare

Ariyon Bakare headshot

Date of Birth:

1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Life

Olga Dihovichnaya

Olga Dihovichnaya headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Life

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:20 6th March 2017