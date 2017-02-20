* × Change Settings

Rules Don't Apply

6.2 / 830 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
Rules Don't Apply poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

www.foxmovies.com

Directed by:

Warren Beatty

Written by:

Warren Beatty and Bo Goldman

Produced by:

Jonathan McCoy, Aaron Michnowski and Sarah Platt

Starring:

Paul Sorvino, Alden Ehrenreich, Matthew Broderick, Candice Bergen, Annette Bening, Lily Collins, Haley Bennett, Megan Hilty, Ed Harris, Warren Beatty, Oliver Platt, Alec Baldwin, Dabney Coleman and Steve Coogan

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 7 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An aspiring young actress and her ambitious young driver struggle hopefully with the absurd eccentricities of the wildly unpredictable billionaire, Howard Hughes, for whom they work. It's Hollywood, 1958. Small town beauty queen, songwriter, and devout Baptist virgin Marla Mabrey, under contract to the infamous Howard Hughes, arrives in Los Angeles. At the airport, she meets her driver Frank Forbes, who is engaged to be married to his 7th grade sweetheart and is a deeply religious Methodist. Their instant attraction not only puts their religious convictions to the test, but also defies Hughes' #1 rule: no employee is allowed to have any relationship whatsoever with a contract actress. Hughes' behavior intersects with Marla and Frank in very separate and unexpected ways, and as they are drawn deeper into his bizarre world, their values are challenged and their lives are changed.

Reviews

Rules Don't Apply Cast

Paul Sorvino

Paul Sorvino headshot

Date of Birth:

13 April 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rules Don't Apply

Alden Ehrenreich

Alden Ehrenreich headshot

Date of Birth:

22 November 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rules Don't ApplyUntitled Han Solo Star Wars Anthology

Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick headshot

Date of Birth:

21 March 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rules Don't ApplyAmusement Park

Candice Bergen

Candice Bergen headshot

Date of Birth:

9 May 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rules Don't Apply

Annette Bening

Annette Bening headshot

Date of Birth:

29 May 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

20th Century WomenRules Don't Apply

Lily Collins

Lily Collins headshot

Date of Birth:

18 March 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rules Don't Apply

Haley Bennett

Haley Bennett headshot

Date of Birth:

7 January 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rules Don't Apply

Megan Hilty

Megan Hilty headshot

Date of Birth:

29 March 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rules Don't Apply

Ed Harris

Ed Harris headshot

Date of Birth:

28 November 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rules Don't ApplyGeostorm

Warren Beatty

Warren Beatty headshot

Date of Birth:

30 March 1937

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rules Don't Apply

Oliver Platt

Oliver Platt headshot

Date of Birth:

12 January 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3½" (1.92 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rules Don't ApplyShut In

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin headshot

Date of Birth:

3 April 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rules Don't ApplyThe Boss BabyHarry Benson: Shoot First

Dabney Coleman

Dabney Coleman headshot

Date of Birth:

3 January 1932

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rules Don't Apply

Steve Coogan

Steve Coogan headshot

Date of Birth:

14 October 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rules Don't ApplyDespicable Me 3

Recommendations

