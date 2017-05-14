* × Change Settings

Spaceship

6.8 / 49 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 19th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
?
Spaceship poster
Contains strong language and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Wednesday 17th May 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 2 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Alex Taylor

Written by:

Alex Taylor

Produced by:

Nicola Bowen and Olivier Kaempfer

Starring:

Alexa Davies, Steven Elder, Harry Jarvis, Lucian Charles Collier, Antti Reini and Tallulah Rose Haddon

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Lucidia is a teenage cyber-goth whose mother died mysteriously seven years ago in the family swimming pool. Her father Gabriel is an archaeologist who can't move on. When Lucidia disappears in an apparent alien abduction, Gabriel is forced to confront her strange outsider friends and meets Tegan, a girl obsessed with unicorns and black holes. Emotional and audacious, the story is told from multiple points of view in an intriguing ride through a constellation of characters who are pulled together by teenage gravity, surrounded by adults who also feel the same irresistible pull as they orbit their own elusive identities, all looking for a universe to call their own.

Spaceship Cast

Alexa Davies

Alexa Davies headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3¾" (1.62 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spaceship

Steven Elder

Steven Elder headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spaceship

Harry Jarvis

Harry Jarvis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spaceship

Lucian Charles Collier

Lucian Charles Collier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spaceship

Antti Reini

Antti Reini headshot

Date of Birth:

27 August 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spaceship

Tallulah Rose Haddon

Tallulah Rose Haddon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spaceship

Last update was at 14:31 14th May 2017