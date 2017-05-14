Movie Synopsis:

Lucidia is a teenage cyber-goth whose mother died mysteriously seven years ago in the family swimming pool. Her father Gabriel is an archaeologist who can't move on. When Lucidia disappears in an apparent alien abduction, Gabriel is forced to confront her strange outsider friends and meets Tegan, a girl obsessed with unicorns and black holes. Emotional and audacious, the story is told from multiple points of view in an intriguing ride through a constellation of characters who are pulled together by teenage gravity, surrounded by adults who also feel the same irresistible pull as they orbit their own elusive identities, all looking for a universe to call their own.