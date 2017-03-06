* × Change Settings

The Eyes of My Mother

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2017
?
The Eyes of My Mother poster
Contains strong threat and injury detail. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Friday 24th March 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 6th April 2017.

Official Site:

www.magnetreleasing.com

Directed by:

Nicolas Pesce

Written by:

Nicolas Pesce

Produced by:

Seth Blogier, Max Born, Samuel R. Syrop, Jacob Wasserman and Schuyler Weiss

Starring:

Diana Agostini, Olivia Bond, Will Brill, Joey Curtis-Green, Flora Diaz and Kika Magalhaes

Genres:

Drama, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In their secluded farmhouse, a mother, formerly a surgeon in Portugal, teaches her daughter, Francisca, to understand anatomy and be unfazed by death. One afternoon, a mysterious visitor shatters the idyll of Francisca's family life, deeply traumatizing the young girl, but also awakening unique curiosities. Though she clings to her increasingly reticent father, Francisca's loneliness and scarred nature converge years later when her longing to connect with the world around her takes on a dark form.

Reviews

The Eyes of My Mother Cast

Diana Agostini

Diana Agostini headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Eyes of My Mother

Olivia Bond

Olivia Bond headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Eyes of My Mother

Will Brill

Will Brill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Eyes of My Mother

Joey Curtis-Green

Joey Curtis-Green headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 3" (1.3 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Eyes of My Mother

Flora Diaz

Flora Diaz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Eyes of My Mother

Kika Magalhaes

Kika Magalhaes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Eyes of My Mother

Last update was at 08:20 6th March 2017